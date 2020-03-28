Global  

Health Ministry briefs on Covid-19 death toll in India, guidelines for doctors

Health Ministry updated on the Covid-19 pandemic threat in India.

Additional Secretary Lav Agarwal said the death toll has increased to 17 with the 75 fresh cases of Covid-19 coming forward.

Health Ministry added that a Task Force has been prepared to deal with the situation.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed over 720.

