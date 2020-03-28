Global  

How To April Fools

It's the most hilarious time of the year.

April Fool's Day, the day where pranking is all fair game.

This compilation is packed with non-stop scare pranks with fake spiders, fake rats, and clown masks.

Have fun!

Tweets about this

inakbar

Inamdar Akbar🐤 RT @Zaaid08: April Fools should be cancelled this year, cause this***ain't funny. #CoronaLockdown 12 seconds ago

LADYBlRDlE

niggaudrey hepburn RT @redeubaebet: Rmbr when irreplaceable and thinkb exhanged their watermarks for april fools day https://t.co/PuP1duu4GL 25 seconds ago

geeeshier

Gea hope this April fools day no one will joke about CoVid cause that shite ain’t funny 25 seconds ago

YerocBeChillin

FMOSC: YerocBeChillin RT @ShinFromShaolin: What if the government said “ APRIL FOOLS “ on April 1st and there wasn’t really a virus 🦠😂 42 seconds ago

Jimrmurphy

James R Murphy RT @North_Resists: Next Wednesday, April 1st. Also known as April Fools Day. Or as we express it in Alberta, "Fuck over doctors during a pa… 45 seconds ago

Super50Man

Randal J Leurer RT @Mrs_Teplitz: Carbon Tax to go up 50% on April 1st. Fools Day. Weather Tax. Air Tax Can we just go ahead and call it Fool’s Tax ? 1 minute ago

VirginiaInTexas

Virginia in Texas RT @s_m_i: April fools is cancelled. Cancelled. Do not even. 1 minute ago

LancsBarts66

Andy Barton @ST0NEHENGE Greatest April fools ever...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣if a day or so early... 2 minutes ago

