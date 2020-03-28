Global  

Some hospitals limiting patient visitors because of coronavirus

The threat of COVID-19 affects far more than those sickened by the disease.

Patients getting treatment for other reasons and pregnant woman are limited on the number of visitors allowed in hospitals.

