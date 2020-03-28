Kerala records first COVID-19 death, 69-year-old had travelled to Dubai | Oneindia News

Kerala records 1st COVID-19 death, man had travel history; PM asks Ayush professionals to fact-check info floating about COVID-19 cure; Hyderabad researcher develops potential vaccine for COVID-19; DD brings back Ramayana, more popular shows soon and more news #Lockdown21 #Ramayana



Tweets about this Abdul Malik RT @PTTVEnglish: #JUSTIN | Kerala records its first death for #COVID_19. A 69-year-old man dies due to #Coronavirus at Kochi Medical Colleg… 7 minutes ago ಮಂಜು 🚩🚩🚩🙏🙏 RT @tv9kannada: Kerala Records First Death Due To Covid 19 In Kochi, India Death Toll Rises To 21 Video Link ► https://t.co/w3MeXP9w62 #C… 7 minutes ago TNIE Kerala RT @Manojexpress: Kerala records first Covid death. 69 year old patient dies at Ernakulam Medical College. He returned from Dubai and was… 7 minutes ago TV9 Kannada Kerala Records First Death Due To Covid 19 In Kochi, India Death Toll Rises To 21 Video Link ►… https://t.co/l6LHLvGi6M 10 minutes ago Shiva RT @vilakudy: Kerala records first #Covid death. 69-year-old Ernakulam native, returned from Dubai, was also suffering from multipe ailmen… 18 minutes ago ali hawaldar RT @JantaKaReporter: Kerala records first COVID-19 death after 69-year-old with travel history to Dubai dies #CoronaUpdate https://t.co/aZc… 22 minutes ago asdfg RT @dhanyarajendran: Kerala records first COVID-19 death, 69-year old Kochi native dies. https://t.co/z737MBXr4J 37 minutes ago Akki RT @TimesNow: Kerala records first COVID-19 death, 69-year-old dies at Ernakulam Medical College. | #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega https://t.c… 48 minutes ago