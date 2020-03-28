Global  

Kerala records first COVID-19 death, 69-year-old had travelled to Dubai | Oneindia News

Kerala records first COVID-19 death, 69-year-old had travelled to Dubai | Oneindia News

Kerala records first COVID-19 death, 69-year-old had travelled to Dubai | Oneindia News

Kerala records 1st COVID-19 death, man had travel history; PM asks Ayush professionals to fact-check info floating about COVID-19 cure; Hyderabad researcher develops potential vaccine for COVID-19; DD brings back Ramayana, more popular shows soon and more news #Lockdown21 #Ramayana

