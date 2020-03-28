Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:30s - Published < > Embed
Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000
Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shanalala_

🤷🏿‍♀️ RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Italy’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 as almost 900 more die in a day https://t.co/CYvFZDe9kj 4 seconds ago

mario55323893

MHM RT @PressTV: death toll from #coronavirus outbreak surges past 10,000 in #Italy https://t.co/UHlURmczt6 6 seconds ago

davidh7426

David V Humphreys Italy coronavirus death toll tops 10,000 https://t.co/PJQfn5sECT via @FRANCE24 10 seconds ago

Julio_Vaisman

Julio Vaisman #CoronaVirus: Death Toll 10,0 Italy 5,8 Spain 3,2 China 2,5 Iran 1,9 France 1,9 USA 1,0 UK 639 Netherlands 403 Ge… https://t.co/d4118SulZG 22 seconds ago

Mikeygy

Mikey RT @ShareenIdu: Italy’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 as almost 900 more die in a day https://t.co/E1JalmymY7 via @MetroUK 32 seconds ago

jameshgz

jameshgz RT @ansa_english: #Coronavirus: deaths in #Italy pass 10,000 mark #COVID-19 death toll 10,023 after rise of 889 in 24 hours (969 Fri). No o… 36 seconds ago

alexchoe21

Alex RT @STcom: Coronavirus: Death toll in Italy tops 10,000 https://t.co/myIIMgunZZ 45 seconds ago

lisaiceland

Lisa Kristinardottir RT @progressivepush: Italy's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000 https://t.co/8xKFYzVjGe via @msnbc 46 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.