

Tweets about this 🤷🏿‍♀️ RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Italy’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 as almost 900 more die in a day https://t.co/CYvFZDe9kj 4 seconds ago MHM RT @PressTV: death toll from #coronavirus outbreak surges past 10,000 in #Italy https://t.co/UHlURmczt6 6 seconds ago David V Humphreys Italy coronavirus death toll tops 10,000 https://t.co/PJQfn5sECT via @FRANCE24 10 seconds ago Julio Vaisman #CoronaVirus: Death Toll 10,0 Italy 5,8 Spain 3,2 China 2,5 Iran 1,9 France 1,9 USA 1,0 UK 639 Netherlands 403 Ge… https://t.co/d4118SulZG 22 seconds ago Mikey RT @ShareenIdu: Italy’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 as almost 900 more die in a day https://t.co/E1JalmymY7 via @MetroUK 32 seconds ago jameshgz RT @ansa_english: #Coronavirus: deaths in #Italy pass 10,000 mark #COVID-19 death toll 10,023 after rise of 889 in 24 hours (969 Fri). No o… 36 seconds ago Alex RT @STcom: Coronavirus: Death toll in Italy tops 10,000 https://t.co/myIIMgunZZ 45 seconds ago Lisa Kristinardottir RT @progressivepush: Italy's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000 https://t.co/8xKFYzVjGe via @msnbc 46 seconds ago