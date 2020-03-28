How To Safely Go Grocery Shopping During A Global Pandemic

Most people are still allowed to go grocery shopping, even in lockdown conditions.

But according to Business Insider, experts say you shouldn't shop in the same way you normally do.

The most important thing to do is to continue observing social distancing.

Try to go when the stores are less crowded.

Likewise, don't use it as a social occasion.

This is not the time for in-person chatting!

Sanitize cart handles with hand sanitizers.

If you have none, wear gloves and avoid touching your face.