Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mark Cuban Criticizes 3M For Their Lack Of Pressure On Distributors

Mark Cuban Criticizes 3M For Their Lack Of Pressure On Distributors

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Mark Cuban Criticizes 3M For Their Lack Of Pressure On Distributors

Mark Cuban Criticizes 3M For Their Lack Of Pressure On Distributors

Mark Cuban called out the manufacturing company 3M for failing to keep the prices of face masks low.

He said the company should pressure distributors to sell the critical protective gear to health workers.

According to Business Insider, Cuban pledged to donate money and efforts toward getting healthcare workers the equipment they need.

3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman announced they would double its global production of N95 respiratory.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.