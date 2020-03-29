Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

People in Minnesota should limit movements outside their homes beyond essential needs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

Today marks the first full day of minnesota governor tim walz' stay at home order.

That means people in minnesota should limit movements outside their homes beyond essential needs.

People can still go outside to get exercise... as long as they do so safey.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us how.xxx look live: i drove to three different parks.

The first two were empty at my third stop i ran into a young man working out at this jungle gym behind the rochester independent school district building.

To comply with social distancing guidelines á the city of rochester has closed playgrounds, basketball courts, and the skate park at silver lake.

Nat:" sounds of working out."

Despite the stay at home order max holmes stepped out to get some fresh air and a work out in.

The college student has been spending his days indoors studying.

He says working out helps release stress from a heavy work load and his favorite place to workout is the playground.

He tells kimt news three that he didn't know the parks are closed because he didn't see any signs at this particular park.

"when i can i'll try and get out an hour or two hours each day and try and do something physically active.

I really like resistance band training and calisthenics."

Look live: holmes says that moving forward he plans on switching his workouts from the playground to his backyard.

In rochester city parks and trails will remain open for walkers á hikers á and bikers.

People with no symptoms of illness are encouraged to take advantage of them at safe social




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.