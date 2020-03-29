First full day of stay at home order in Minnesota

Today marks the first full day of minnesota governor tim walz' stay at home order.

That means people in minnesota should limit movements outside their homes beyond essential needs.

People can still go outside to get exercise... as long as they do so safey.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us how.xxx look live: i drove to three different parks.

The first two were empty at my third stop i ran into a young man working out at this jungle gym behind the rochester independent school district building.

To comply with social distancing guidelines á the city of rochester has closed playgrounds, basketball courts, and the skate park at silver lake.

Nat:" sounds of working out."

Despite the stay at home order max holmes stepped out to get some fresh air and a work out in.

The college student has been spending his days indoors studying.

He says working out helps release stress from a heavy work load and his favorite place to workout is the playground.

He tells kimt news three that he didn't know the parks are closed because he didn't see any signs at this particular park.

"when i can i'll try and get out an hour or two hours each day and try and do something physically active.

I really like resistance band training and calisthenics."

Look live: holmes says that moving forward he plans on switching his workouts from the playground to his backyard.

In rochester city parks and trails will remain open for walkers á hikers á and bikers.

People with no symptoms of illness are encouraged to take advantage of them at safe social