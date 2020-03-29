Coronavirus Update: MTA CEO Pat Foye Tests Positive For COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published Coronavirus Update: MTA CEO Pat Foye Tests Positive For COVID-19 The MTA says its chairman and CEO Pat Foye has tested positive for the coronavirus. 0

