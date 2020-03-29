Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Record unemployment claims in Nevada

Record unemployment claims in Nevada

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Record unemployment claims in Nevada

Record unemployment claims in Nevada

Record unemployment claims in Nevada during COVID-19 pandemic and statewide shut down.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Record unemployment claims in Nevada

UNEMPLOYMENT IN NEVADA.STATE OFFICIALS SAY MORE THAN-92- THOUSAND PEOPLE FILEDCLAIMS LAST WEEK.THE PREVIOUS RECORD WAS NEARLY- 9- THOUSAND.THE WEEK BEFORE ABOUT -63-HUNDRED PEOPLE FILED FORUN-EMPLOYEMENT.YOU CAN FILE ON-LINE WE HAVE ALINK UP ON K-T-N-V -DOT- COM.A LOT OF YOU ARE ALSO HOPING




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sabrina_schnur

Sabrina Schnur RT @bailey_schulz: .@DETRJobConnect reported Friday that it saw the most unemployment insurance claims in state history: 92,298 regular ini… 19 hours ago

SkipHiro

Skip Hiro @LasVegasLocally Nevada set a record for unemployment claims last week, nearly 93k. Previous record was about 9k in 2009. #baileyschulz 1 day ago

bailey_schulz

Bailey Schulz .@DETRJobConnect reported Friday that it saw the most unemployment insurance claims in state history: 92,298 regula… https://t.co/wuRfsHUDjO 1 day ago

RickVelotta

Rick Velotta Nevada sees record weekly unemployment claims https://t.co/D9v5XwXgpG via @Nicole0Raz, @reviewjournal 2 days ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Nevada sees record weekly unemployment claims - Las Vegas Review-Journal https://t.co/s14xWW6Pm2 https://t.co/OBQ6VVEdSq 3 days ago

PeneCell

Penelope Cellucci RT @realTuckFrumper: Nevada saw its highest number of unemployment insurance claims in state history last week. The number of initial claim… 3 days ago

patstagepage

Pat Donnelly RT @reviewjournal: BREAKING: Last week the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation saw the most unemployment insurance… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.