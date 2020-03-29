Record unemployment claims in Nevada UNEMPLOYMENT IN NEVADA.STATE OFFICIALS SAY MORE THAN-92- THOUSAND PEOPLE FILEDCLAIMS LAST WEEK.THE PREVIOUS RECORD WAS NEARLY- 9- THOUSAND.THE WEEK BEFORE ABOUT -63-HUNDRED PEOPLE FILED FORUN-EMPLOYEMENT.YOU CAN FILE ON-LINE WE HAVE ALINK UP ON K-T-N-V -DOT- COM.A LOT OF YOU ARE ALSO HOPING



