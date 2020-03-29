Global  

COVID-19: 3 arrested for manufacturing duplicate hand sanitizers in Hyderabad

At least three people were held in possession of 188 bottles of duplicate hand sanitizers.

The incident took place in Hyderabad on March 27.

Demand of hand sanitizers has significantly gone up post COVID-19 outbreak.

Cases of manufacturing fake sanitizers are also on surge over high demand.

So far, COVID-19 positive cases have jumped over 909 in India.

