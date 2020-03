Canadian PM's wife recovers from Covid-19, over 5100 test positive for Covid-19 in Canada | Oneindia

SOPHIE GREGOIRE-TRUDEAU, THE WIFE OF CANADA'S PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, HAS RECOVERED FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS.

SHE ANNOUNCED THE NEWS IN A STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAYING THAT SHE FEELS MUCH BETTER NOW AND HAS ALSO RECEIVED THE ALL CLEAR FROM HER PHYSICIAN.

SHE THANKED EVERYONE FOR THEIR WISHES.

SHE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS ON MARCH 12 AFTER RETURNING FROM LONDON, WITH HER HUSBAND SUBSEQUENTLY GOING INTO SELF-QUARANTINE AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE.

HE HAS SINCE BEEN GIVING DAILY PRESS BRIEFINGS FROM THE PORCH OF HIS RESIDENCE.

EARLIER ON SATURDAY TRUDEAU TOLD REPORTERS HE INTENDED TO REMAIN WITH HIS FAMILY AT HIS RESIDENCE EVEN THOUGH HIS 14-DAY ISOLATION PERIOD HAD ENDED.

CANADA HAS REPORTED MORE THAN 5 THOUSAND CASES SO FAR.