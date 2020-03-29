Global  

Will Holland America's Zaandam Be Allowed To Dock At Port Everglades

There is a long line of cruise ships off the coast of South Florida plus questions continue to surround the Zaandam off Panama and whether it will be allowed to come through the Panama Canal to dock at Port Everglades.

