Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nevada moratorium on evictions during pandemic

Nevada moratorium on evictions during pandemic

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Nevada moratorium on evictions during pandemic

Nevada moratorium on evictions during pandemic

Gov.

Sisolak has signed a new emergency directive putting a moratorium on evictions during the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, for both residential and business tenants.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EaterVegas

Eater Vegas Governor issues a moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/4Vsxc5C8QV https://t.co/ZNfwsC4jTt 31 minutes ago

sodergrengirl

Priscilla Maloney RT @atdleft: NEW: @GovSisolak, @NevadaAG @AaronDFordNV, and @NVTreasurer @ZConine announced a moratorium on most evictions during the #Covi… 1 hour ago

atdleft

Andrew Davey NEW: @GovSisolak, @NevadaAG @AaronDFordNV, and @NVTreasurer @ZConine announced a moratorium on most evictions durin… https://t.co/oyJWSGQTxz 1 hour ago

ProgPortME

Progressive Portland Nevada courts halted evictions, but "there are landlords trying to skirt the law and find ways to get rid of tenant… https://t.co/n9Lw3nKVQ3 1 day ago

NancyBrune

Nancy E. Brune RT @GuinnCenter: Workers in our most affected #Nevada industries are looking for #housing relief. This figure makes it clear why advocates… 2 days ago

NancyBrune

Nancy E. Brune RT @GuinnCenter: As @repdinatitus notes, workers in our most affected #Nevada industries are looking for #housing relief. This figure makes… 2 days ago

GuinnCenter

Guinn Center (GCPP) As @repdinatitus notes, workers in our most affected #Nevada industries are looking for #housing relief. This figur… https://t.co/8qmjYhhD3T 2 days ago

GuinnCenter

Guinn Center (GCPP) Workers in our most affected #Nevada industries are looking for #housing relief. This figure makes it clear why adv… https://t.co/Xz8vVHtaRY 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.