India Lockdown: No plans to extend it, says Cabinet Secy Rajiv Gauba | Oneindia News

Govt says there's no plan to extend lockdown; Govt sets up 11 committees to fight COVID-19 spread; Centre suspends Delhi officers for dereliction of duty; Pharma giant prepares 5-minute COVID-19 testing kit, may bring it to India; Trump says US to hit peak death rate in 2 weeks and more news #Lockdown21 #IndiaLockdown

AB_on_cloud7

Aranya Bose RT @ttindia: The Press Information Bureau of the ministry of information and broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has… 10 minutes ago

_arpit_bhushan_

Arpit Bhushan Sharma India has no plans to extend a 21-day lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday… https://t.co/Iabf6WM5X5 18 minutes ago

AnuragBanerje

Anurag অনুরাগ @PIB_India If Govt plans to extend the lockdown further, undoubtedly more people will die of hunger rather than… https://t.co/ibZ1IrMA4h 28 minutes ago

ttindia

The Telegraph The Press Information Bureau of the ministry of information and broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Raji… https://t.co/KK4gxkNS6p 43 minutes ago

mahantesh2909

MAHANTESH G Better to extend till May 1, continuous hardship is Better than breaks. First lives of all is important than econom… https://t.co/lFgL8c0ccx 48 minutes ago

bhishamsingh24

Bhisham Singh IPS RT @NehaPoonia: To rumours and speculation that the #21DayLockdown in India may get extended - the government says speculation is baseless.… 54 minutes ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @NewsNationTV: No plans to extend lockdown period, says Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba #coronavirus #coronaviruslockdown #21dayslockdown… 2 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation No plans to extend lockdown period, says Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba #coronavirus #coronaviruslockdown… https://t.co/U1KpsRBT61 2 hours ago

