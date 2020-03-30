Global  

Supermarket staff in Bangkok clap to show support for COVID-19 medical workers

Supermarket workers take part in a 'clap for our carers' event in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday (March 29).

Residents were encouraged to join in with the five minutes of clapping from 8pm to show support for medical workers around the world helping to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Footage from a shopping mall in the Thai capital shows the food workers lining up outside their stalls and applauding.

Thailand has so far recorded at least 1,388 infections and seven deaths leading to travel restrictions and most businesses in the country being closed.

