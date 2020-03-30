What you need to know: March 30

Tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

The global case total is at almost 725 thousand with 152 thousand recoveries.

Nationally the united states has over 143 thousand confirmed cases including 25 hundred deaths and almost 5 thousand recoveries.

Here in california there are over 63 hundred confirmed cases, with an epicenter in los angeles county where there are 2100 cases.

The number of positive cases in butte county still remains at 5... shasta county has 4 confirmed cases... and glenn has 1 confimed case of the coronavirus.... yuba-sutter county has a total of 10 confirmed cases and humboldt county announced 4 more cases this weekend -- bringing their total to 18 positive cases.

Tehama, modoc and trinity counties remain at zero.### the redding police department launched a new feature where you can report "non-essential" businesses violating the stay-at-home order.

Its called "report stay-at- home-violations" and it's available on the redding police department's website.

The r-p-d says they received several calls about businesses staying open that may not be considered essential.

They're hoping the online reporting tool will reduce the number of calls that they receive.### the hunt is on this monring for two inmates who took off from a conservation camp in humboldt friday night.

Officals say the inmates were last seen at the eel river conservation camp at 8:30 p.m.

Staff identified the two males as derek barnett and noah wilson -- both wearing grey sweats and white tennis shoes.

The c-h-p alongside cal fire and the california department of correction and rehabilitation's office are helping in the search.

Anyone who sees barnett or wilson are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

### a boy that went missing saturday in redding has been found.

The redding police department says ashton maszk was the boy who went missing.

He was last seen in the area of churn creek road and adams lane.

Officers said he was unable to care for his own safety and was considered at risk.

Mask is now safe at home -- as of sunday afternoon and the redding police want to thank the public for being on the lookout.

### a man driving under the influence in his b- m-w sedan crashed with a chico police car friday night.

The driver is 28- year-old anthony squitieri from chico, and he showed symptoms of being under the influence of drugs at the scene.

Both the driver and the chico police officer suffered minor injuries and the driver was arrested and booked into the butte county jail.## the c-h-p says one person is dead near shasta county after a car rolled down an embankment on hwy 299 sunday.

Officers say this happened around 6 p.m.

Sunday east of sugar pine camp road in bella vista.

They say the driver failed to make a right turn... traveled across the opposite lane... and hit a tree.

The driver*wa* wearing his seatbelt and no other passengers were involved.

The crash is still under investigation.###