Chiropractors Told to Stop Pretending They Can Treat Covid-19

Chiropractors were told to stop advertising their services as a treatment for COVID-19.

Organizations in Canada, like the College of Chiropractors of Ontario, are warning clinics and practitioners.

According to Gizmodo, ads on social media claim chiropractors can boost the immune system to ward off the coronavirus.

While chiropractors help diagnose and treat muscle and joint-related health problems, sometimes they want to promote other solutions.

