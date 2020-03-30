Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hilary Duff's eyewear line offers some super chic frames

Hilary Duff's eyewear line offers some super chic frames

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Hilary Duff's eyewear line offers some super chic frames

Hilary Duff's eyewear line offers some super chic frames

It’s the little things that become bigger nuances when you’re working from your living space.

When you’re someone who wears glasses and they don’t fit, fussing with your glasses gets annoying after a while.

But the Hilary Duff x Muse collection is a fresh take on frames that are great for inside and out on your front porch.

Plus, the entire line happens to be 20 percent off.

The line features frames for both prescription glasses and sunglasses.

And since this sweet collaboration is exclusively sold on Glasses USA.

You can get your lenses included with the frames, plus free shipping and returns

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.