A CanCon Soundtrack For Social Distancing now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:28s - Published A CanCon Soundtrack For Social Distancing Canadian musicians Alessia Cara, Jim Cuddy, Deborah Cox, Tamia and Sam Roberts have all posted emotional covers and original songs to social media, to help people cope at home during the COVID-19 crisis. 0

