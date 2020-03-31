Global  

U.S Navy Hospital Ship Mercy Begins Boarding Patients in Port of Los Angeles

The USNS Mercy hospital ship docked in the Port of Los Angeles began taking on patients Sunday to release pressure on the county's strained medical system amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

