Wisconsin To Go Through With Presidential Primary Election

Wisconsin officials announced the presidential primary election planned for April 7 will not be cancelled.

This is despite Gov.

Tony Evers issuing a “Safer at Home” order banning gatherings of more than 10 people through April 24.

According to Business Insider, cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health reported 1,157 confirmed cases and 19 deaths from COVID-19.

