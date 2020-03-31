Anita Rani has tea with Good Housekeeping

Always have an onion,some ginger,a chilli, and some potatoand a bit of garlic,and you can feed anyone.What is it about Tipping Point?It's so addictive.I used to make vats of chicken curryand I made loads of friends that wayand I don't remember themtasting very nice.I'm happy.Ask me whatever you want.Okay.

Right.What are the options?Green tea, Earl Grey,and Builder's.Well, I normallydon't have caffeinebecause I've gotso much energy after midday,but there's a platter of biscuits here.So, it's going to have to bea Builder's brew.A little bit disappointedit's not loose leaf.I've done away with teabags in my house.Most of them are made out of plastic.And what's this?That's PG, right?Triangular PG tips.Okay.I don't know whetherthese have got plastic in so...All right.Pick a mug for my Builder's brew.So, I'm pretty fussyabout what I make my tea inand it has to be Chinathat's made in Chinabecause tea tastes betterwhen it's fine bone China.So, no sugar.Hot water.And it goes and definitely splashof full fat cow's milk.Ah, lovely.I love the ritual of making tea.I have one cup first thing in the morningbefore I do anything else.I won't even look at my phone.That's a new thing.Bit of a digital detox.I go into my kitchen,put the kettle on,make a lovely cup of loose-leaf teain a China mug.And I just take my timeand look out of my windowand watch the seasons.I think we all should do that, you know,even just five minutes every morning.Let me taste that.That's lovely.Okay, biscuits.Come on, it's got to be a Jammie Dodger.And I would dunk,but I think--yeah, it's got the cream in itso I'm just going to take a bite.Oh, my god.So, "Jumanji 2" is out at the momentand every time I see the billboards,I think that four would makea great dinner party.Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson,Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart.They would be awesome.And I'd also invite the Obamasand Oprah and Ava Duvernayand who else would I invite?Oh, Michael Fassbender.Well, it'd have to be Nadiya Hussain,wouldn't it?She's blooming amazing.And plus, I'd get to hang out with her.Can I add her to my dinner partyguest list as well, please?Ooh.If I had to get someoneto redesign my home,I'd ask, Tim Burton,because it would be amazing,wouldn't it?Entering your home,every room would be different.It would be quite an experience.It might get quite intense, but yeah,I'd get Tim Burton to redesign my home.If I was throwing a huge dinner partyand I needed help from somebody,I'd probably invite George Clooney.I think Clooney would keepthe guests entertained.I think he could just sit in the cornerand smile.I don't even think he'd sitin the corner, though.He'd work the room,he'd be graciousand be like, "Hi, I'm George.""Yes, yeah, I mean,would you like a drink?I'll get you a drink."And I could work the room as well.I think, me and George, boom.It's like dinner party dynamite.If I had to choose a dog sitter,it would be Paul O'Grady.He loves dogs, doesn't he?He'd be happyto look after my dog.I would love a dog.I really wish I could have a dog.I'd get Meghan Markleto come and style me, definitely.I think she is one stylish hot lady.I think she's effortlessly chic.And, yeah, I think we couldjust get to hang out and chat.And that'd be great as well.So, yeah, the beaut that is Meghan Marklecan come and style me for the day.So, if my awesome makeup artistis sick for the day,it would have to be Pat McGrath, wouldn't it?I mean, come on.We could have some funand I could get those lipsand those eyes and that,whatever that is.Okay, if I've had a bad day,who would I invite aroundfor a cup of tea and a natter?I don't know.I would invite Alex Jonesand Angellica Bell, definitely.And that would be a double whammybecause they could bring their kids,I would get to play with them,and Angellica might even cook something.Oh, partying.Who am I going to take outpartying with me?If I'm going out partying,I reckon I'd take the Whitmore.I reckon me and Whitmorewould have a right laugh, yeah.Laura, you're up.You've pulled.What keeps me awake at night?I'm really good at sleeping,which my husband hatesbecause he's really bad.So, I just kind of lie down and pass outand sleep solidly for eight hours.But, sometimes, if I'm a bit anxiousor actually quite excited about work,I still get quite giddyif I'm going on a holiday the next day.So, excitement keeps me awake.My biggest extravagance?Candles, expensive candles.Don't tell my mum.I mean, I just love them.I'm trying to move on to oils now.But, yeah, candles and flowers.I think it's a really nice treatto buy myself flowers.A really beautiful bunch of flowersmakes me very happy.Biggest interior design.Well, I love a bit of interior design.What mistakes have I made?I've never been askedthat question before.Oh, okay, the biggestinterior design mistake I've made was,before I had my own property,I was renting and sharingwith my mate, Laura.And my mum and dad broughtpart of their old '80s blue velvetcorner suite down for me.And it was the bit of the sofa,proper '80s that had a bar in it.So, you'd open the backand inside was a barwhere my mum and dadwould keep their Babycham and cherriesand whatnot and cocktail sticksand After Eights.And Laura absolutely hated it.I don't know why.So, that was a big mistake.Laura, you were right.It was disgusting.Well, I love cookingand being in the kitchenis really therapeutic.I love having the radio on,listening to music, just cooking up a storm.Culinary fail?Probably, when I was a student,I probably made quite a few errors.Oh, my goodness me.Best household advice.Oh, my mum's advice,"Always have an onion, some ginger,and you can feed anyone."Thanks, mom.She's right as well.I can feed anyone with those four things.Oh, god.So, household jobs.Like, you know, you just do itbecause you have to, right?But, domestic chores just get in the wayof stuff that you actually want to do.Ugh, what's boring?Folding clothes is constant.Dishwasher, husband's job,nothing to do with me.Loading and unloading, he can have both.Oh, well, my houseis a shoes-off house.That's because I like peopleto feel comfortableand I think,as soon as you take your shoes off,kick your shoes off, and kind ofpitter-patter around in your socks,it just makes everyonefeel a bit more relaxed.And I've got lovely underfloor heatingin my kitchen.It feels really nice.And camera crews now know thisabout my house.And the last camera crew that came aroundbrought their slippers with them.Ooh, I think bed sheets need to bechanged quite frequently.And there's nothing nicerthan crisp, clean, white sheets.So, once, twice a week.Is that all right?Not every day.Who's got timefor changing sheets every day?