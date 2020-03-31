Global  

People Of The Pandemic: The Stories Of Key Workers During The Coronavirus Lockdown

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Many of the workers now responsible for keeping the country fed during lockdown were maligned as low-skill workers only a few months ago.

Activists Jaz O’Hara and Joshua Coombes decided to bring the stories of these workers online after a moving conversation at their local Aldi with an employee named Jarvis.

They aim to bring the stories of key workers to @PeopleOfThePandemic to celebrate these “everyday heroes”.

