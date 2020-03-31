Thief steals $1M van Gogh painting from museum

A painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen during a break-in at a Dutch museum that had recently been closed due to quarantine.

According to police who responded to the alarm going off, the crime occurred at the Singer Laren Museum at 3:15 a.m.

Authorities who showed up did not see anyone in the museum or area but noticed that the big glass door entrance to the museum had been shattered, said BuzzFeed News.

The 1884 van Gogh masterpiece, “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 188,” was missing.

The work was on loan to the Singer Laren Museum from the Groninger Museum.

“I am shocked and unbelievably pissed off,” museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm said during a press conference.

“This is a huge blow".

The painting is reportedly worth between 1 million and 6 million euros