Airport Passengers Break out of Observation Hold

Occurred on March 29, 2020 / Kiev, Ukraine Info from Licensor: "Ukrainians who flew into the country refuse to observe and break out of the airport.

The flight from Vietnam was completely free for Ukrainian citizens, the evacuation took place on the new Airbus 350.

It was organized by a Vietnamese businessman to evacuate the Vietnamese from Ukraine, and the Ukrainian embassy agreed to capture Ukrainian citizens along the way home.

The flight condition was the consent to a two-week observation at one of the hotels in the Kiev region and a contribution of 200 euros per person for its provision.

Initially, the evacuated citizens allegedly agreed, but changed their minds upon arrival."