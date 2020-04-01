US Defense Secretary Says It's Not Time To Evacuate Crew With Coronavirus From Navy Carrier

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said it isn’t the right moment yet for the U.S. Navy to evacuate crew members of an aircraft carrier.

According to Business Insider, crew members on the carriers are dealing with hundreds of cases of COVID-19.

US Navy Capt.

Brett Crozier said the "spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating." Crozier said the carrier needed a “political solution” and “immediate and decisive action.