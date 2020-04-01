Nation's Top Health Experts Warn Coronavirus Deaths In U.S. Could Reach 100K Or More

🌹Deborah Dupré🌹 Have you signed PrescriptionForSurvival re Trump's sadistic MalignantNarcissism preventing protecting us fr… https://t.co/XyXFDeULaC 22 minutes ago

CAC Collin County Children are at a higher risk of abuse amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Educational professionals report one in ever… https://t.co/yb6iAOfR1v 1 day ago

Ayobami Olugbemiga "Hospitals are seeking tens of thousands of ventilators to help patients breathe...But someone needs to operate tho… https://t.co/On01hBwtiN 2 days ago

Loretta Sullivan 🚢🇺🇸 RT @MJM_NCWoods: @JYSexton We must stop riding his CHAOS rollercoaster. Need MENTAL health experts to publicly warn nation abt his reasonin… 3 days ago

war against covid19, a monster RT @fmtoday: A consultant psychiatrist recommends that people limit the amount of information they consume about Covid-19 while another exp… 3 days ago

Jim Publow RT @826Maureen: “The WHO has been called on to increase its attention on China as the nation prepares to restart its economy .... But China… 3 days ago

yusrymakmor RT @NoorulAinur: Counselling is a crucial element in this crisis @shiefa78 @KKMPutrajaya ... Covid-19 information overload may lead to men… 3 days ago