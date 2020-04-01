Tokyo May Keep Schools Closed Through May

Public broadcaster NHK said Tokyo may keep city-operated schools closed through early May.

According to Reuters, the news comes after Japan’s capital hit a daily record of 78 coronavirus cases.

The government first said it was going to reopen some schools in the new academic year.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recommended all schools shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tokyo’s education board plans to meet this week and discuss what to do next.