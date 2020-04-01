Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tokyo May Keep Schools Closed Through May

Tokyo May Keep Schools Closed Through May

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Tokyo May Keep Schools Closed Through May

Tokyo May Keep Schools Closed Through May

Public broadcaster NHK said Tokyo may keep city-operated schools closed through early May.

According to Reuters, the news comes after Japan’s capital hit a daily record of 78 coronavirus cases.

The government first said it was going to reopen some schools in the new academic year.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recommended all schools shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tokyo’s education board plans to meet this week and discuss what to do next.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

G_Mazoyer

Guillaume Mazoyer Tokyo to keep city-run schools closed through May 6 | The Japan Times https://t.co/4oTAOl5rMC 2 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Tokyo to keep city-run schools closed through May 6 https://t.co/WB1zY1qzUY 2 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Tokyo to keep city-run schools closed through May 6 https://t.co/QDuNnPJG6m 2 hours ago

iceee06

伊之助 🐗 RT @JapanToday: With Japan on brink of a state of emergency, Tokyo could keep schools closed until May: Japan remains on the brink of a sta… 2 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AJWasahi: With #Japan on brink of emergency, #Tokyo could keep #schools closed until May : The Asahi Shimbun #coronavirus https://t.co… 2 hours ago

Da_Show_Stopper

The Shape Stalks! Tokyo to keep city-run schools closed through May 6 | The Japan Times https://t.co/rhvRRE1O5Y #coronavirus… https://t.co/a67DFqrPHv 2 hours ago

aevanko

Gaijinhunter Reading the news, COVID-19 is ravaging the world, yet our local public elementary school starts class tomorrow. Yes… https://t.co/ahkWsUsgMQ 3 hours ago

JapanMUFC1

MUFCTokyo 89 RT @jt_mag_os: Expert panel says extending school closure could be option for virus-hit areas of Japan. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.