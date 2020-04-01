Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Donald Trump Predicts 'Hell Of A Bad Two Weeks' Ahead

President Donald Trump Predicts 'Hell Of A Bad Two Weeks' Ahead

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:57s - Published < > Embed
President Donald Trump Predicts 'Hell Of A Bad Two Weeks' Ahead

President Donald Trump Predicts 'Hell Of A Bad Two Weeks' Ahead

The White House projects 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will die from coronavirus if "full mitigation" measures are taken, Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator Deborah Birx said during a marathon Coronavirus Task Force Briefing that lasted more than two hours.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Subhash194

Subhash Gautam RT @HuffPostIndia: #COVIDー19: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a “rough two-week period” ahead as the W… 9 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News President Donald Trump Predicts ‘Hell Of A Bad Two Weeks’ Ahead https://t.co/lVZjWZtQAu https://t.co/lvmHgv6flS 9 minutes ago

HuffPostIndia

HuffPost India #COVIDー19: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a “rough two-week period” ahead as… https://t.co/FYuHm4yhjc 18 minutes ago

CensoredToday

censored.today Trump Predicts ‘3 Weeks Like We’ve Never Seen’ – Tries to Dodge the Blame During a press conference on Tuesday, Pr… https://t.co/YX1JYv4Rqo 3 hours ago

WilliamsFamous7

Williams Famous RT @NBCNightlyNews: President Trump announced he's extending his administration's guidelines on social distancing until April 30. https://t… 5 hours ago

jakbtestbot

jakb RT @DoubleClefMgmt: Coronavirus US live: Donald Trump predicts 'a very, very painful two weeks' https://t.co/YPuCWKsag6 This is shameless,… 5 hours ago

DoubleClefMgmt

Neo ain't the only One Coronavirus US live: Donald Trump predicts 'a very, very painful two weeks' https://t.co/YPuCWKsag6 This is shamele… https://t.co/eGTffq5bxa 5 hours ago

mcnerneyk

kevin McNerney Guardian has fact chkd underneath the reporting of Trump’s latest press conference. It’s truly shocking to see th… https://t.co/NeKTumpARi 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.