Governor Ducey could lift stay-at-home order by April 30th Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:01s - Published now Governor Ducey could lift stay-at-home order by April 30th President Donald Trump is urging states to lift stay at home orders. Here in Arizona, ours lasts two more weeks. Governor Doug Ducey says with the way things are looking in Arizona, the order could be lifted by the end of the month. 0

