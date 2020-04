Gabriel Justice 🇺🇸 RT @AZKAYTE: .@dougducey just opted to EXTEND stay at home order through MAY 15th We've had VERY FEW DEATHS in this state!! WTF IS GOING… 3 seconds ago

Stephanie Haworth Updated: Elderly are dying with COVID-19-like symptoms & @dougducey & @drcarachrist sat in absurd obstinate silence… https://t.co/RtM2zo0nk7 4 minutes ago

Marisa Maddy RT @mpolletta: #BREAKING: Arizona's stay-at-home order will be extended through May 15 'with modifications.' #COVID19 7 minutes ago

Cat F RT @ABCWorldNews: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/ZEIuIjXBCD — U.S. death toll climbs over 60,000. — 100 bodies found in trucks outside B… 9 minutes ago

kylaaa So Arizona stay home order is till May 15 and California is to June 19th MANNN WHAT THE HECK! 9 minutes ago

PATTI RADDI RT @christianllamar: Just to be clear Doug Ducey’s Stay At Home executive order (2020-18), his Essential Services order (2020-12), his rene… 15 minutes ago

Derek Taber RT @JohnHookfox10: #Arizona Governor @dougducey announcing “stay at home order” for #coronavirus will continue for 2 more weeks. Right move… 17 minutes ago