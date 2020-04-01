Global  

Riverside County Health Officials Recommend Widespread Face Mask Use Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Riverside County Health Officials Recommend Widespread Face Mask Use Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Riverside County Health Officials Recommend Widespread Face Mask Use Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Riverside County health officials are now recommending residents cover their nose and mouth when leaving their homes for essential travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

