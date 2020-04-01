Riverside County Health Officials Recommend Widespread Face Mask Use Amid Coronavirus Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:06s - Published Riverside County Health Officials Recommend Widespread Face Mask Use Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Riverside County health officials are now recommending residents cover their nose and mouth when leaving their homes for essential travel during the coronavirus outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alaturka News Riverside County Health Officials Recommend Widespread Face Mask Use Amid Coronavirus Pandemic… https://t.co/uG8m2nj5FC 31 seconds ago gad odhiambo RT @JakeKESQ: BREAKING: Riverside County health officials recommend covering your nose and mouth at all times in public. Grocery stores, do… 1 minute ago JESUS IS GOD RT @CBSLA: Riverside County health officials recommended today that all residents should wear masks when leaving the home during the #coron… 2 minutes ago