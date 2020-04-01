Global  

COVID-19 updates: 320 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai worst affected city

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has now risen to 320, the highest in the country.

Mumbai alone accounts for 167 cases, making it the worst affected city in India.

Eighty-two cases were added on March 31, the highest one-day spike since the outbreak.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said this was due to private labs also testing for coronavirus, and the numbers accumulated over four to five days.

Watch this video for all COVID-19 related updates from Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

