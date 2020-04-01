COVID-19 updates: 320 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai worst affected city

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has now risen to 320, the highest in the country.

Mumbai alone accounts for 167 cases, making it the worst affected city in India.

Eighty-two cases were added on March 31, the highest one-day spike since the outbreak.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said this was due to private labs also testing for coronavirus, and the numbers accumulated over four to five days.

