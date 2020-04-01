Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Russia Set to Fine, Jail Those Who Spread Misinformation About Coronavirus

Russia Set to Fine, Jail Those Who Spread Misinformation About Coronavirus

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Russia Set to Fine, Jail Those Who Spread Misinformation About Coronavirus

Russia Set to Fine, Jail Those Who Spread Misinformation About Coronavirus

Russia is set to adopt major fines and harsh prison sentences for those who spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChainShaftInc

Chain & Shaft Inc.🇿🇦 RT @AndreasNgcobo: @ChainShaftInc @thatomokoena44 @ewnupdates Russia put 15 years as a sentence. Stay home or go to jail for 15 years. A fi… 4 days ago

AndreasNgcobo

Monster! @ChainShaftInc @thatomokoena44 @ewnupdates Russia put 15 years as a sentence. Stay home or go to jail for 15 years.… https://t.co/PtEYqxQOiA 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.