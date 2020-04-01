Watch Live: Alok Sharma Chairs Daily Coronavirus Conference

Business secretary Alok Sharma steps in for the prime minister Boris Johnson to give the daily press update as the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in the UK exceeds 25,000.



Tweets about this Η_πρωην_ξανθια RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Business Secretary Alok Sharma holds the government's daily news conference as the UK sees its biggest daily rise… 2 minutes ago Ramsgate Week RT @bbcsoutheast: The UK government is giving its daily update on the country's response to coronavirus. Today's briefing will be given by… 3 minutes ago Jane Samuels Live Stream Now - Alok Sharma, UK business secretary https://t.co/U1wbPYxDPu #COVID19 3 minutes ago Black Country Radio LIVE: Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, hosts the Government’s Coronavirus press conference. Watch it live. https://t.co/R1IQNYJM76 5 minutes ago Nicholas Aarons RT @BBCSussex: The UK government is giving its daily update on the country's response to coronavirus. Today's briefing will be given by Bu… 6 minutes ago BBC Radio Sussex The UK government is giving its daily update on the country's response to coronavirus. Today's briefing will be gi… https://t.co/Km4IjaYAxR 6 minutes ago BBC Radio Surrey The UK government is giving its daily update on the country's response to coronavirus. Today's briefing will be gi… https://t.co/wHlze6SB9H 6 minutes ago BBC Radio Kent The UK government is giving its daily update on the country's response to coronavirus. Today's briefing will be gi… https://t.co/x7gnkMcxtv 6 minutes ago