shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: Gusty Winds Tomorrow YOU GOT T STAY STRONGEVERYBODY.WE'LL GET THROUGH THIS, GODBLESS YOU YOU.WE MISS YOU, THANKS, UKEE.WELL, FOR MOST OF US IT WASA DRY DAY BUT THE CLOUDS STUCKAROUND FOR A BIT.SO, WHEN CAN WE EXPECT TO SEEMORE OF THIS BEAUTIFULSUNSHINE?KATE JOINS US LIVE FROM HERHOME WITH A LOOK AT THEFORECAST, HI, KATE.HI, JESSICA.YEP, YOU KNOW, TODAY TURNEDOUT LITTLE BIT BETTER THANPREVIOUS DAYS, WE HAD LITTLEMORE SUNSHINE, BUT THE CLOUDSHAVE NOW ROLLED BACK IN.LETS GUESS AHEAD, TAKE LIVELOOK OUTSIDE OUR WEATHERWINDOW AT THE CBS BROADCASTCENTER, YOU CAN SEE THE CLOUDSIN PLACE NOW.WE HAD SUNSHINE THIS MORNING,THEN THE CLOUDS START TODAYDRIFT IN.I DRAGGED MY CHILDREN OUT FORLITTLE NATURE WALK TODAY.THEY DIDN'T WANT TO GO BUTONCE THEY GOT THROUGHOUT THEYHAD A BLAST AS ALWAYS, IT ISGREAT TO GET OUTSIDE, ENJOYSOME SUNSHINE AND FRESH AIR IFYOU CAN.TEMPERATURES RIGHT NOW ARE ALITTLE BIT BETTER THANYESTERDAY.SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE BUTCLOSE TO NORMAL.PRETTY SEASONABLE.STUCK IN THE MID 40'STODAY MID 50'S, ATLANTIC CITYAT 58 IS NOT CORRECT.WE WISH IT WERE 85 IN ATLANTICPARTICULAR CITY A LOFT PEOPLEWOULD BE TRYING TO SOCIALDISTANCING AT THE BEACH.WINDY TOMORROW, TRACKING BACKDOOR COLD FRONT FRIDAY.FEW SHOWERS ARE LIKELY WITHTHAT.MAINLY OFF TO THE EAST.BUT COUPLE COULD DRAGTHEMSELVES INTO THE CITY.WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT COMINGUP.PLEASANT THOUGH AS WE HEADTHROUGH THE ENDS OF THE WEEKAND WEEKEND WITH TEMPERATURESSEASONABLE IN THE 50'S.STORM SCAN3 SHOWS FEW SHOWERSIN WESTERN AND CENTRAL PA,THOSE ARE STAYING AWAY.THERE ARE COUPLE OF SPRINKLESTRYING TO POP UP HERE INPORTIONS EVERY SALEM,CUMBERLAND COUNTIES DOWN INTOKENT COUNTY, DELAWARE, NOTMUCH, JUST STRAY SPRINKLE HEREOR THERE.SEE TONIGHT, BREEZY, CHILLY,36 DEGREES, THE OVERNIGHT LOW,FEW PATCHY CLOUDS.FOR TOMORROW, LOOKING AT HIGHTEMPERATURE OF 57.IT IS NICE, SUNNY, BUT WINDYAFTERNOON, THE WINDS WILL PICKUP THROUGH THE DAY, BYAFTERNOON WINDS WILL BENORTHWESTERLY BAT 20, 25 MILESPER HOUR.FUTURE WEATHER SHOWS THESHOWERS OFF TO THE WEST.MOVING OUT.HIGH PRESSURE PLANTED OVERHEADFOR YOUR THURSDAY.BUT THEN HERE COMES THIS BACKDOOR COLD FRONT.USUALLY THE WEATHER ACROSS THEUSA MOVES FROM WEST TO EAST.IT IS PREDOMINANT WESTERLYWIND.HOWEVER, AS WE HEAD INTOFRIDAY, WE ARE GOING TO STARTTO SEE THESE SHOWERS CREEP IN,BACK DOOR FRONT, SNEAKING INTHE BACK DOOR FROM THE EAST,MOST OF THOSE WILL STAY FROMTHE CITY ON EAST.AND THEN WE WILL CLEAR THINGSOUT AS WE GET INTO SATURDAY.YOUR EYEWITNESS WEATHER SEVENDAY FORECAST, AGAIN, FRIDAY,LITTLE CHILLY, WITH THE CLOUDSAND THE CHANCE AFTER SHOWERTHANKS TO THAT BACK DOORFRONT.SATURDAY, 56.MILD AFTERNOON SUNDAY, 64, UPTO 68 MONDAY.THEN INTO THE 70S WE GO, NEXTTUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY.NOW WE WILL HAVE CHANCE FORSHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM EITHERDAY.BUT THAT WARM UP LOOKINGPRETTY GOOD.





