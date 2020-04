Philadelphia Weather: Mild For Easter Sunday

DECU SAYS THIS A HE HOPES TOCONTINUE 2 OUTREACH EVEN AFTERTHE PANDEMIC ENDS.WELL, IT LOOKS COOL TODAYWITH THE SUNSHINE SURE FELTNICE.AND THE HOLIDAY FORECAST ISLOOKING PRETTY GOOD.METEOROLOGIST LAUREN CASEY JOINSUS NOW FROM HOME, BIG CONCERNTOMORROW FOR THE EASTER BUNNYMAKING IT OKAY, LAUREN.ABSOLUTELY.YES.LOOKING GOOD FOR THE EASTERBUNNY THEN THINGS GET A LITTLEBIT DICEY AS WE HEAD INTOTOMORROW TONIGHT AND ESPECIALLYON MONDAY.BUT TODAY'S WEATHER CERTAINLY ABIG IMPROVEMENT FROM YESTERDAYWHEN WE HAD SNOWFLAKES NIAGARAACROSS THE AREA AND A GUSTYWINDS GETTING A LIVE LOOK RIGHTNOW AT CENTER CITY PHILADELPHIAALL IS QUIET AND AFTER A BREEZYDAY TODAY, THE WINDS HAVE CALMEDDOWN.CLEAR SKY CONDITIONS RIGHT NOWAS WE GET A LIVE LOOK AT OUR SKYLINE.TEMPERATURES STILL FEELING NOTTOO BAD AT THIS HOUR.46 DEGREES IN PHILADELPHIA.SO SEASONABLY COOL WE'RE AT 47HA 2 ALLENTOWN, FREEZING RIGHTNOW IN POCONOS AND WE'RE DOWN TO35 DEGREES.35 DEGREES IN MILLVILLE, 43 INATLANTIC CITY, 42 DEGREES RIGHTNOW IN DOVER.AFTER OUR BREEZY DAY TODAY,WINDS HAVE CALMED ALL ACROSS THEAREA.NOW REPORTING CALM WINDS AT ALLOF OUR REPORTING SITES, BUTWINDS ARE GOING TO BE A BIGSTORY AS WE HEAD INTO MONDAYWITH AN EXTREMELY POWERFUL ANDDYNAMIC STORM SYSTEM THAT ISGOING TO BRING US A POTENTIAL OF60-MILE PER HOUR WIND GUSTSOUTSIDE OF THE CHANCE OFTHUNDERSTORMS.BUT FOR RIGHT NOW, STORM SCAN 3SHOWING US EXTREMELY QUIETCONDITIONS.BUT WE DO HAVE AN AREA OF LOWPRESSURE THAT IS GOING TO BEMOVING IN TOMORROW NIGHT.BUT FOR TONIGHT, 42 DEGREES,MOSTLY CLEAR.SEASONABLY COOL WITH THOSE WINDSSTAYING LIGHT AND VARIABLE ANDFOR OUR DAY TOMORROW LOOKING ALLIN THE CLEAR FOR THE EASTERBUNNY.HIGH TEMPERATURES EVEN MILDER UPTO NEAR 70 DEGREES.SUNSHINE TO START INCREASINGCLOUDS, BREEZE PICKS UP ONCEAGAIN AS WE HEAD INTO THEAFTERNOON HOURS TO CLOSE OUT THEEND OF OUR WEEKEND.BUT AS AS I WAS TALKINGABOUT, HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECTON MONDAY FOR A NASTY WIND EVENTTHAT IS IN STORE.HIGH WIND WATCH RUNS FROM6:00 A.M.

UNTIL 7:00 P.M.SO WE'RE TALKING ABOUT PROLONGEDAND INTENSE WIND SPEEDS.WE COULD SEE WIND GUSTS OF 55TO 60 MILES PER HOUR.THAT IS SEVERE STORM CRITERIA.BUT THIS WILL BE OUTSIDE OF ANYSO BE SURE TO SECURE PATIOFURNITURE, EXPECT DEBRIS ON THEROADS AND POWER OUTAGES ARELOOKING LIKELY.WITH A LIKELIHOOD OF DOWNEDWIRES.SO BE SURE TO CHARGE UP YOURDEVICES THROUGHOUT THE DAYTOMORROW.AND BY TOMORROW NIGHT.SO NOW WE'LL HAVE ALL THISWIND ENERGY IN ASSOCIATION WITHTHE SYSTEM, SO THAT'S A FIRSTTHREAT OF THE DAMAGING WINDS.THE SECOND WILL COME IN THE FORMOF SOME POTENTIALLY SEVERETHUNDERSTORMS SO SLIGHT RISK OFSEVERE WEATHER IN EFFECT ARE FORTHE DELAWARE VALLEY ON MONDAY ASWELL.SO DEALING WITH HEAVY RAIN ANDEMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS.SO QUICKLY GOING THROUGH FUTUREWEATHER ALL IS QUIET THROUGH THEDAY TOMORROW FOR OUR EASTER.UPPER 60S AND LOW 70S, AND RAINSTARTS TO BILL IN AS WE HEADINTO TOMORROW NIGHT.ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN THROUGHOUTTHE DAY ON MONDAY AND EMBEDDEDSTRONG TO POTENTIALLY SEVERETHUNDERSTORMS INCLUDING IN THEMORNING INTO THE AFTERNOONBEFORE WE CLEAR THINGS OUT AS WEHEAD INTO THE EVENING HOURS.BUT AGAIN THAT WIND THREAT ISGOING TO PERSIST OUTSIDE OF ANYSTORMS ALL THROUGHOUT THE DAY ONMONDAY.SO PLEASE BE PREPARED.AS WE HEAD INTO TUESDAY,STILL WINDY, BUT NOT DANGEROUSLYSO.HIGH TEMPERATURES TAKE A BIGDIVE JESSICA BACK DOWN INTO THEUPPER 50S AS WE HEAD NO TOWEDNESDAY CHANCE OF SHOWERS