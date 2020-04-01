Coronavirus Update: Animal Rescue Centers Worried People Won't Have Time For New Pets After Returning To Work 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:13s - Published Coronavirus Update: Animal Rescue Centers Worried People Won't Have Time For New Pets After Returning To Work During times of trouble, people often find comfort in a four-legged companion. Many New Yorkers have taken in quarantine pets, but rescue centers worry it may become a problem when people head back to the office; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports. 0

