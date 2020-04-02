Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Inside visuals of Covid-19 hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz released by Delhi police

Inside visuals of Covid-19 hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz released by Delhi police

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:31s - Published < > Embed
Inside visuals of Covid-19 hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz released by Delhi police

Inside visuals of Covid-19 hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz released by Delhi police

After a video recording of a warning to Nizamuddin Markaz administrators, Delhi police has now released inside visuals of the building from last week.

The video shows a large number of people staying inside the building without observing social distancing norms, as ordered by the government.

The Markaz has emerged as a major hotspot of Coronavirus infection.

What has sent alarm bells ringing is that many people who participated in an event at the Markaz in the middle of March later travelled to other parts of the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.