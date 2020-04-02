Inside visuals of Covid-19 hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz released by Delhi police

After a video recording of a warning to Nizamuddin Markaz administrators, Delhi police has now released inside visuals of the building from last week.

The video shows a large number of people staying inside the building without observing social distancing norms, as ordered by the government.

The Markaz has emerged as a major hotspot of Coronavirus infection.

What has sent alarm bells ringing is that many people who participated in an event at the Markaz in the middle of March later travelled to other parts of the country.