Coronavirus hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz emptied; FIR filed: Delhi update

Coronavirus hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz emptied; FIR filed: Delhi update

Coronavirus hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz emptied; FIR filed: Delhi update

From a rise in cases to emptying of the Nizamuddin Markaz, here are the top updates from Delhi regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The religious gathering in the heart of the national capital during the pandemic has sent alarm bells ringing with positive cases being found not just in Delhi, but also in other states.

Delhi police filed an FIR against the Tablighi Jamaat while the Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, promised action.

Watch the full video for more.

