Thursday 4/2 Insider Buying Report: SHO

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Sunstone Hotel Investors, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Murray J.

McCabe who bought 17,942 shares for a cost of $8.36 each, for a trade totaling $150,004.

Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday.




