Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: HAL, T

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Halliburton's Director, Murry Gerber, made a $3.04M buy of HAL, purchasing 350,000 shares at a cost of $8.68 a piece.

So far Gerber is in the green, up about 10.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.58.

Halliburton is trading up about 3.5% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Gerber made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.06M shares for a cost of $6.78 a piece.

And on Wednesday, Director Stephen J.

Luczo purchased $1.06M worth of AT&T, purchasing 36,000 shares at a cost of $29.38 each.

Before this latest buy, Luczo made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $3.76M shares at a cost of $37.60 each.

AT&T is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday.

Luczo was up about 1.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with T trading as high as $29.80 in trading on Friday.