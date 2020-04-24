Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: HAL, T

Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: HAL, T

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: HAL, T

Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: HAL, T

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: HAL, T

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Halliburton's Director, Murry Gerber, made a $3.04M buy of HAL, purchasing 350,000 shares at a cost of $8.68 a piece.

So far Gerber is in the green, up about 10.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.58.

Halliburton is trading up about 3.5% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Gerber made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.06M shares for a cost of $6.78 a piece.

And on Wednesday, Director Stephen J.

Luczo purchased $1.06M worth of AT&T, purchasing 36,000 shares at a cost of $29.38 each.

Before this latest buy, Luczo made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $3.76M shares at a cost of $37.60 each.

AT&T is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday.

Luczo was up about 1.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with T trading as high as $29.80 in trading on Friday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.