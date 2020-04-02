Global  

Matt Hancock coronavirus briefing highlights

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he will write-off £13.4 billion of historic NHS debt to help hospitals cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is a round-up of all the other key points in today's press briefing.

