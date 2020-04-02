Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stimulus Checks For Social Security Recipients

Stimulus Checks For Social Security Recipients

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Stimulus Checks For Social Security Recipients

Stimulus Checks For Social Security Recipients

Breken Terry spoke to an accountant in Tuscumbia about how people who do not usually file tax returns can get their stimulus money quicker.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stimulus Checks For Social Security Recipients

Will come in.

New information... the treasury department announced it's making a website so people who don't usually file tax returns can get their stimilus money quicker.

Waay31's breken terry is live in tuscumbia after speaking with an accountant about this, breken?




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KyleWerner14

Kyle Werner RT @SenWarren: Yesterday we told Secretary Mnuchin that it was ridiculous to require Social Security recipients to file tax returns in orde… 46 seconds ago

FederalNewsNet

Federal News Network Most Social Security and annuitant checks will come as planned and the vast majority of federal employees and retir… https://t.co/ca7vxa8tpg 1 minute ago

GrowthDC

Economic Growth DC Live updates: Coronavirus stimulus payments begin April 9, but some won’t receive checks until September… https://t.co/fKGj6br1fn 1 minute ago

robertgolden14

Robert Golden Magnanimous Treasury Secretary Won’t Make Elderly Jump Through Hoops to Get Stimulus Checks https://t.co/Layp2H8vaJ via @VanityFair 1 minute ago

TO_MUSlC

Thousand Oaks Music RT @washingtonpost: Social Security recipients who don't usually file tax returns no longer need to file them to get stimulus payments, Tre… 1 minute ago

JRCDH

JC Hines Social Security recipients will automatically get stimulus checks, Treasury says in reversal https://t.co/V9jVKZzhx6 via @cbsmoneywatch 2 minutes ago

theothermarkzuc

Rowan Durian 🧢🖖 RT @ZachandMattShow: Washington Post: “The list of those who won’t get a $1,200 stimulus check is growing — and includes some surprising gr… 2 minutes ago

TheStoryKGW

The Story with Dan Haggerty No, your coronavirus relief money will not be taxed later. Your stimulus questions answered. #HeyDan https://t.co/J6xNp29If7 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.