Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week According to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant at TurboTax, the initial wave of stimulus payments is set to begin the week of April 13.

Lower-income adults and Social Security beneficiaries have been prioritized.

Those who have already filed a 2019 tax return and whose direct deposit information is on file with the IRS, will receive their checks quicker.

Lisa Greene, TurboTax, via 'USA Today' For those without a direct deposit, paper checks will be mailed out beginning April 24.

The CARES Act allows for $1200 checks for those who make under $75,000 a year.

Couples will receive $2400.

Close to 80 percent of Americans will receive checks.