BAD BOYS FOR LIFE movie – Gag reel with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:02s - Published BAD BOYS FOR LIFE movie – Gag reel with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence BAD BOYS FOR LIFE movie – Gag reel with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence - Plot synopsis: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Directors: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah Writers: Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan, Chris Bremner Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Movies & VOD BAD BOYS FOR LIFE – OFFICIAL GAG REEL Part 1 (Now on Digital!) https://t.co/irMd99CyFv #Movie #Trailer #Video #Film #SonyPictures 17 hours ago