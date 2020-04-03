WATCH: 'The Governor's Town Hall' with Gov. Whitmer answering coronavirus questions

Becky Freeman RT @dougducey: Looking forward to answering YOUR questions in tonight’s #COVID19 Virtual Town Hall. Watch on any of your local broadcast st… 17 seconds ago

Amelia Chasse RT @The_RGA: RGA Vice Chairman Governor @dougducey is holding a LIVE statewide #COVID19 townhall in 10 minutes, watch it here => https://t.… 4 minutes ago

Fanfictionwritertvseries WATCH: 'The Governor's Town Hall' with Gov. Whitmer answering coronaviru... https://t.co/uUYXitJVkj via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

The RGA RGA Vice Chairman Governor @dougducey is holding a LIVE statewide #COVID19 townhall in 10 minutes, watch it here => https://t.co/jCYOGbIVwp 7 minutes ago

J-Rob I rather watch paint dry then the town hall meeting with our governor. #OverThis #JustWantToGetBackToNormal 9 minutes ago