Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID Townhall

COVID Townhall

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
COVID Townhall

COVID Townhall

CBS-affiliate WJTV will be hosting a coronavirus town hall with the governor and state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

COVID Townhall

Cbs-affiliate wjtv will be hosting a coronavirus town hall with the governor and state health officer dr. thomas dobbs.

You can watch the event right here on wcbi-tv thursday from 7:00 p.m.

To 8:00 p.m.

Gov.

Reeves and dr. dobbs will be answering questions from residents.

To find how how to submit a question, go to our website w-c-b-i dot




You Might Like


Tweets about this

steelbennett

Jim Bennett RT @LamontJRobinson: ⁣Blacks are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and it’s unacceptable, which is why I'm joining fellow civic lead… 6 minutes ago

cityburlington

City of Burlington Any questions not answered within the two-hour call will be posted, with answers, to the City’s website at… https://t.co/Qva7FJoWO5 8 minutes ago

Christy56074523

Christy RT @Christy56074523: A San Francisco Man Created an Anti-Trump Covid-19 Painting and Then Got Infected https://t.co/uZl4Ua7OxQ 9 minutes ago

Christy56074523

Christy A San Francisco Man Created an Anti-Trump Covid-19 Painting and Then Got Infected https://t.co/uZl4Ua7OxQ 9 minutes ago

MyMarinHealth

MarinHealth Tomorrow, Assemblymember Marc Levine will kick off a series of virtual townhalls to discuss issues impacting North… https://t.co/EfOAuyEQTS 11 minutes ago

rayrothfe

Wuhan Flu Ray (MY HANDS ARE SO WASHED) “Tens of millions of Americans were rightfully horrified by the swiftness of these seemingly totalitarian actions.… https://t.co/NTzixm4euj 31 minutes ago

kpedmonds

Kyle P. Edmonds, MD RT @jmorijohnson: Join the COVID-19:AMA National Physician Townhall this Tirs. at 1pm CDT. Send your questions in advance to @amermedicalas… 36 minutes ago

RTerriers

𓋹 Roosevelt Terriers🌟🌟🌟 𓋹 RT @panglim42: https://t.co/JC8Bzn1hZ8 Dr. Anthony Cardillo said he has seen very promising results when prescribing hydroxychloroquine in… 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.