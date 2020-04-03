Reese Witherspoon giving away 250 Draper James dresses for teachers

Global  

Reese Witherspoon is giving teachers in the US the chance to win one of 250 of her brand Draper James' dresses as a gesture for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure children are still learning.

